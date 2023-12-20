The Scarborough Fire and Police Departments will host a blood drive on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in honor of Madison Charland, the niece of a Scarborough firefighter.

Madison, now-cancer free, was diagnosed with cancer as an infant two years ago. During her treatment, she relied on blood and platelet transfusions.

Maine Children’s Cancer Program is a co-sponsor of the drive.

The drive will take place at the Public Safety Building on Route 1. To sign up, go to redcrossblood.org.

