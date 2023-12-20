Scarborough Community Services will host a family magic workshop and show on Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Community Services Hub at 418 Payne Road.

The workshop from 9 to 10 a.m. for ages 5 to 12 will cover magic tricks, illusions and performance tips.

The magic show with Phil Smith of Abracadabra Productions, a magician, comedian, juggler and mentalist, will be held from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. He’ll be joined by a special surprise guest for a card trick.

The workshop costs $35 per child, which includes admission to the show. Tickets to just the show are $20 per family.

For more information, and to register, go to the Community Services page on the town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org.

