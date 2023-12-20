The South Portland Planning Division will hold a series of series of drop-in information sessions about the city’s new Tree Protection Ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1.

The ordinance, passed by the City Council Nov. 14, requires property owners to go through the Planning Board if they want to remove a certain amount of trees from their property, with exemptions, such as when it’s done for safety. It is primarily aimed at developers but does affect homeowners who want to clear large swaths of trees off their properties.

The sessions will take place Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Jan. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Jan. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the South Portland Planning Division offices at 829 Sawyer St. Residents can also participate via Zoom.

For more information about the ordinance and the sessions, go to the Tree Protection Ordinance page on the city’s website, southportland.org.

