The First Universalist Church of Auburn will host a Christmas Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. Worship will be led by the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin and Worship Associate John Spruill Jr.

Choir Director Pam Weeks will lead the Christmas Choir, accompanied by organist Phil House. A collection will be taken for the Barton Center. By tradition, the service will conclude with the congregation singing “Silent Night.” Refreshments will be served afterward during a reception in the vestry. Note that there will be no Sunday morning worship that day.

The First Universalist Church of Auburn is located at 169 Pleasant St. (enter on Spring Street). For more information, call 783-0461 or email office@auburnuu.org.

