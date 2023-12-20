SOUTH PORTLAND – Daniel J. Lord, Jr., 84, died on Dec. 18, 2023, peacefully at his home.

He grew up in Portland where he attended local schools, including Cheverus High School, before graduating from Portland High School. In 1963 Dan married Jane Hamilton and they settled in South Portland where they raised their three daughters. Dan worked at several auto parts businesses including N.A. Burkitt’s, Toyota of Portland and Prime Toyota.

After leaving the automotive industry, he worked for the Portland school systems in janitorial services for 10 years. During the summer he turned his hobby of photography into a side job, he worked as a wedding photographer for at least 30 years. He was known as the family photographer and could be found behind the camera at all family events.

Dan enjoyed traveling with family and friends, cruising and vacationing at Disney World. In the summers Dan, Jane and family enjoyed trips to Peaks Island at the Hamilton family cottage, as well as going to Sea Dogs games with his best friend, Jim Banks. At home you could find him listening to his wide variety of music, watching the Patriots or Red Sox.

Daniel’s family would like to thank Northern Light Hospice, for the care they gave to him. It takes a special person to work in hospice and his family was greatly impacted by several special people that helped support them. A special thank you for those who supported Dan and his immediate family, Uncle Bob for coming over for his weekly visit and cocktail, Jay watching sports with him, and his sisters Cindy and Judy for their continued thoughts and visits with Dan. Dan had a special relationship with his granddaughter, Tasia. They enjoyed spending time together after school and going to the library. His family will remember his sense of humor and how easy he was to talk to.

Dan was predeceased by his wife in 2014, Jane Lord.

He is survived by his daughters Carol Lord and partner Jay Waddington, Kelly Lord, Kimberly Lord all of South Portland; granddaughter, Tasia Schwartz and husband Joshua; two great-granddaughters, Loretta Jane, Lucille Gladys; siblings Judy Rawding of Windham, Cindy Wilson and her husband Dave of Sebago Lake, Suzanne Trask of South Portland, Stephen Lord of South Portland, Robert Lord and his wife Kandy of Standish; brother-in-law, Jackie Hamilton and his wife Shirley of Windham.

A visiting hour celebrating Dan’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 22 from 10-11 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Dan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.