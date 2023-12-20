Jaycie Christopher sank a career-high seven 3-pointers for a season-high 21 points, and Maine advanced to the championship game of the Tulane Holiday Tournament with an 80-72 victory over Duquesne in a women’s basketball game Wednesday afternoon in New Orleans.

It was the third straight game in double figures for Christopher, a sophomore guard from Skowhegan, after she scored a total of 14 points in Maine’s first nine games. She was 7 of 13 from the field – all from 3-point range. Four of her 3-pointers came in the fourth quarter as Maine (7-5) protected its lead.

Anne Simon added 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, Caroline Bornemann had 13 points and Paula Gallego finished with 11. Adrianna Smith finished with eight points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Megan McConnell led Duquesne (6-5) with 18 points.

The Black Bears (7-5) will play Tulane (6-4) in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

BATES 53, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 46: Davina Kabantu led Bates (9-1) with 14 points, and the Bobcats held Wisconsin Lutheran (5-4) to 30 percent shooting on the opening day of the Daytona Beach Shootout in Florida.

Elsa Daulerio chipped in with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Bates, which plays Saint Vincent at 3 p.m. Thursday.

(9) STANFORD 92, UC DAVIS 52: Hannah Jump became Stanford’s career 3-point leader when she hit from deep in the first quarter, and Kiki Iriafen had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Cardinal (10-1) beat the Aggies (4-6) in Stanford, California.

(10) BAYLOR 61, PROVIDENCE 36: Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points as the Bears (10-0) routed the Friars (6-6) in the West Palm Beach Classic at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Baylor led 36-12 at halftime after holding Providence to 3-of-20 shooting (15%) and forcing 17 turnovers.

OREGON STATE and Washington State are working on a deal to become affiliate members of the West Coast Conference for basketball and other Olympic sports for two years, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

WCC university presidents were expected to meet by Thursday to consider the proposed arrangement, which was first reported by CBS Sports.

Earlier this month, Oregon State and Washington State announced a football scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for next season as they try to survive the collapse of the Pac-12, with the other 10 schools all leaving for other leagues. The Beavers and Cougars will play six football games against Mountain West opponents and pay the league $14 million as part of the scheduling agreement,.

The schools had discussions about expanding the agreement with the Mountain West to other sports, one of the people said, but were also looking into alternative plans with the WCC, which includes men’s basketball power Gonzaga, as well as Saint Mary’s, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Loyola Marymount, Portland, Pacific and Pepperdine.

The agreement being discussed with the WCC would allow Oregon State and Washington State to compete in conference tournaments.

