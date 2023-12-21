The Maine women’s basketball erased most of an early 16-point deficit but couldn’t complete its comeback Thursday afternoon, as Tulane held on for a 64-61 win in the championship game of the Tulane Holiday Tournament in New Orleans.

Adrianna Smith scored 23 points, and Anne Simon finished with 18 for the Black Bears (7-6). Simon had a chance to tie the game with five seconds left when she was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer, with Tulane leading 63-60. Simon missed the second attempt, however, then intentionally missed the third, and Maine couldn’t grab the rebound.

Karen Whittington led Tulane (7-4) with 19 points.

ST. VINCENT 65, BATES 62: Elsa Daulerio and Sarah Hughes each scored 15 points for Bates (9-2), which nearly overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter before losing to St. Vincent (6-6) in the Daytona Beach Shootout.

Morgan Kennedy got seven of her 13 points during a fourth-quarter rally as the Bobcats cut a 59-41 deficit to 63-62. Bates missed a layup that could have tied the game in the closing seconds.

Mya Hicks also reached double figures for the Bobcats with 11 points. Daulerio had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

NOTES

ACC: Florida State will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, and a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the future of the athletic department and its affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference will be discussed.

The board is expected to consider a possible exit strategy that could involve legal action against the ACC and contracts that bind the conference’s members for 12 more years, according to the person, who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet published an agenda for the meeting.

Florida State leaders have made it known they are unhappy with the school’s current situation in the ACC, where revenue distribution lags way behind the payouts to schools in the Southeastern and Big Ten conferences. That gap is likely to grow substantially in the near future as new media rights deals kick in for the SEC and Big Ten while the ACC is locked into a deal with ESPN that has more than a decade left.

“We are not satisfied with our current situation,” Florida State President Rick McCullough said during an August board meeting.

Earlier this month, Florida State won the ACC football championship but became the first Power Five conference champion to finish with an undefeated record and still be left out of the College Football Playoff.

The snub of the Seminoles (13-0) for a playoff spot that went to SEC champion Alabama reignited frustrations at Florida State with what many of their supporters view as conference that holds back their athletic program – and most notably the football team.

