Thursday, Dec. 21

Boys’ Basketball

• Bonny Eagle at Windham, 7 p.m.

• Cheverus at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

• Deering at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Falmouth, 7 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Westbrook, 7 p.m.

• Leavitt at Poland, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth, ppd.

• Mt. Ararat at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.

• Mt. View at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Dirigo, 5 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Biddeford, 7 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Wells at Freeport, 7 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• York at Marshwood, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Biddeford at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.

• Boothbay at Traip Academy, 5 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Mountain Valley, 6 p.m.

• Cheverus at Portland, 6 p.m.

• Edward Little at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

• Falmouth at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Wells, 6 p.m.

• Greely at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.

• Lake Region at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.

• Lisbon at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at York, 6 p.m.

• Massabesic at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Mt. View at Medomak Valley, 5 p.m.

• Oceanside at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Winthrop, 5 p.m.

• Poland at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Sanford at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Scarborough at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Windham at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brunswick/Freeport at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Watson Arena), 5 p.m.

• Scarborough at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), 5:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 7:20 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brunswick at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 7:15 p.m.

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook (Ice Vault), 8:40 p.m.

Indoor Track

• Belfast, Brunswick, Skowhegan, Erskine Academy, Nokomis, Lincoln Academy, at Bowdoin, 5 p.m.

Swimming

• Cheverus at Freeport (Bowdoin), 7:15 p.m.

• Gorham at Westbrook, 4 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Windham at Deering/Portland (Sanford-Springvale YMCA), 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Wrestling

• Massabesic, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Deering, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

Boys’ Basketball

• Portland at South Portland, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• North Yarmouth Academy at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Cape Elizabeth at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 1 p.m

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Dover Ice Arena, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Cony (Kennebec Valley YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.

• Greely vs. Falmouth (Greely High), 3:30 p.m,

• Lewiston at Lincoln Academy, 6 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 7 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Waynflete (Greely High), 7 p.m.

Wrestling

• Cheverus, Erskine Academy, Gardiner, Madison/Carrabec, Morse, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Mt. Blue, Oxford Hills, Skowhegan, Windham at Cony, 9 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »