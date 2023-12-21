Thursday, Dec. 21
Boys’ Basketball
• Bonny Eagle at Windham, 7 p.m.
• Cheverus at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
• Deering at Edward Little, 7 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Falmouth, 7 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Westbrook, 7 p.m.
• Leavitt at Poland, 6:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth, ppd.
• Mt. Ararat at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.
• Mt. View at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Noble at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Dirigo, 5 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Biddeford, 7 p.m.
• Traip Academy at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.
• Waynflete at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Wells at Freeport, 7 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• York at Marshwood, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Biddeford at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.
• Boothbay at Traip Academy, 5 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Mountain Valley, 6 p.m.
• Cheverus at Portland, 6 p.m.
• Edward Little at Brunswick, 6 p.m.
• Falmouth at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.
• Freeport at Wells, 6 p.m.
• Greely at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.
• Lake Region at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.
• Lisbon at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at York, 6 p.m.
• Massabesic at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• Mt. View at Medomak Valley, 5 p.m.
• Oceanside at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Winthrop, 5 p.m.
• Poland at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Sanford at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Scarborough at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Windham at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Brunswick/Freeport at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Watson Arena), 5 p.m.
• Scarborough at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), 5:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 7:20 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brunswick at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 7:15 p.m.
• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook (Ice Vault), 8:40 p.m.
Indoor Track
• Belfast, Brunswick, Skowhegan, Erskine Academy, Nokomis, Lincoln Academy, at Bowdoin, 5 p.m.
Swimming
• Cheverus at Freeport (Bowdoin), 7:15 p.m.
• Gorham at Westbrook, 4 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
• Windham at Deering/Portland (Sanford-Springvale YMCA), 5 p.m.
Wrestling
• Massabesic, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Deering, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22
Boys’ Basketball
• Portland at South Portland, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• North Yarmouth Academy at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Cape Elizabeth at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 1 p.m
• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Dover Ice Arena, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Cony (Kennebec Valley YMCA), 7 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.
• Greely vs. Falmouth (Greely High), 3:30 p.m,
• Lewiston at Lincoln Academy, 6 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 7 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Waynflete (Greely High), 7 p.m.
Wrestling
• Cheverus, Erskine Academy, Gardiner, Madison/Carrabec, Morse, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Mt. Blue, Oxford Hills, Skowhegan, Windham at Cony, 9 a.m.
