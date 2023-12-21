With the way the Boston Bruins have to play to succeed, relying on defense and goaltending, they are going to be in a lot of tight games., with many going to overtime and the 3-on-3.

They need to be a lot better at it.

The Bruins are just 2-6 in overtime, with the last loss coming on Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. So it stood to reason that Coach Jim Montgomery and his staff dedicated a chunk of Thursday’s practice to some extended 3-on-3 work.

What was he looking to instill?

“Better puck management, better defensively and just overall a little more urgency,” said Montgomery before the team took off a two-game trip to Winnipeg and Minnesota. “We’re 2-6 in overtime in 3-on-3, so obviously we’re not near good enough, so we have to get better at it and we have to practice it more.”

Losing the puck just once can be fatal.

“As soon as you lose possession, you’re playing defense for what could be five minutes. So we need to value puck possession again, making sure that we’re taking shots that have a good chance of going in,” said Kevin Shattenkirk. “And if not, hang on to it and try to create 2-on-1s and odd-man chances that are going to confuse the other team and get your chances there. You’re probably going to give up a few offensive scoring chances but you don’t want to give that puck away once you get it back. And you want to make sure you value that.”

With better 3-on-3 play the Bruins could be on quite a roll right now. Three of the last four games have been lost in OT. They still get a point out of those games, but a loss still feels like a loss.

“That’s (three) extra points right there and that matters at the end of the season,” said Charlie Coyle. “So it’s something that’s good to go over and have everyone on the same page on what we’re doing. And I think the more we practice, we’ll get more comfortable out there, instead of second-guessing what the other guy’s doing. Can I trust him to be there? Is it man-on-man or is it not? So I think just having that talk, going over the video, practice, it’s going to make us a little more comfortable with that situation. And going over little plays that we can run or just having that stuff in your head to execute out there instead of just winging it.”

The way the Bruins lost Tuesday’s game also had a lot to do with a frustrated player, Jake DeBrusk, trying too hard to make something good happen. After tying a career mark with 27 goals last year, he’s stuck on four through 29 games right now.

I think it’s also a product within that game, he had opportunities. Literally the 3-on-3 shift before, he took a shot from a real good area and he sailed it just over the crossbar,” said Montgomery. “And I could sense his frustration, but I thought he had a really good game. His speed was really noticeable. He had the other team on their heels and he was creating opportunities, not only for himself but for his linemates. I felt he was on the verge, and then that factors into it. He just missed so now he’s not patient and he lets a shot go. I’ve talked to him – and I’m not saying anything here that I haven’t told him – and said ‘That’s not good game management on 3-on-3.’”

Scoring goals will snap him out of it, said the coach.

“It has to go in,” said Montgomery. “It consumes you. It’s no different than a baseball player or a quarterback that hasn’t thrown a touchdown in three quarters. It’s your job, right? And when it’s your job, it consumes you.”

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights were without goalies Adin Hill and Logan Thompson for Thursday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Thompson (10-5-3, 2.71 goals-against average) left Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss at Carolina early in the third period with an upper-body injury. Hill (10-2-2, 1.93 GAA) missed the first seven games in December with a lower-body injury and lasted just 6:25 in his return against Ottawa on Dec. 17.

Jiri Patera made his second appearance this season in relief of Thompson on Tuesday. Isaiah Saville was recalled from Henderson of the AHL.

