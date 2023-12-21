For Broncos Coach Sean Payton, it’s no secret that defenses led by New England Coach Bill Belichick are good at eliminating an opponent’s best offensive weapon.

Payton saw it first hand when he was coaching the New Orleans Saints in 2013. Tight end Jimmy Graham was arguably one of the best pass catchers in the league that year, finishing with 1,215 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. But against New England, Graham was shadowed by former cornerback Aqib Talib and ended up being a non-factor.

“This was when Jimmy Graham was really having a breakout-type season and there goes Talib everywhere Jimmy was, jamming him at the line of scrimmage,” Payton said. “We’re at halftime and Jimmy doesn’t have a catch yet, and now you are out of your rhythm.”

Graham finished the game without a catch on six targets, as the Saints lost 30-27.

“(Belichick is) just really good at taking away some things that you want to do or making you play left-handed, if you will,” Payton said.

Sure, the Patriots are one of the worst teams in the league and the Broncos are 6.5-point favorites in Sunday night’s matchup. But Payton is not taking any chances against Belichick and his formidable defense.

This season, New England has ranked near the bottom in every major offensive category. But defensively, the Patriots have been one of the best across the board. New England is ranked eighth in total defense (308.3 yards allowed per game) and second in stopping the run, as opponents have averaged 84.9 rushing yards.

In a chess match between two well-respected coaches, Payton already expects Belichick to try to neutralize the connection between quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

“There are some things even in the planning stages. You start with Courtland. If we put him here, what is our Courtland double-beater opposite? That kind of thing,” Payton said. “All of that has to go into it. You can see it with different opponents when they play. You can just see it if you look at the last two years and pick out a tight end or receiver. You can see what he’s trying to do to someone else’s version of Courtland.”

Wilson and Sutton’s on-field relationship has done wonders for the offense this season, especially in the red zone where the Broncos wideout has caught eight of his 10 touchdowns. But that success comes with warranted attention from defenses.

It’s expected the Patriots will try to double-team Sutton on Sunday night, which he views as a sign of respect.

“I’m going into (the game) being as prepared as possible so whenever the opportunities do arise and we find the looks that we like, I will be ready,” Sutton said.

Of course, the Patriots do more than just shut down the opponent’s best player. Belichick loves to give teams lots of different looks.

New England has held opponents under 100 rushing yards in five straight games. That doesn’t bode well for the Broncos, who have averaged 3.2 yards per carry in the last two matchups, and badly need to get their run game going if they want to stay alive in the playoff race.

PATRIOTS: After missing Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury, Hunter Henry returned to practice with the Patriots on Thursday.

The tight end leads the Patriots in receptions (42), receiving touchdowns (6), and is second on the team in receiving yards (419). Over the last two games, Henry has 10 catches, 106 yards and three touchdowns.

BILLS: Buffalo placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on injured reserve on Thursday after the backup had surgery for a wrist injury last weekend.

Phillips is expected to miss about three weeks, and now will be required to miss four games. He won’t be available to play unless Buffalo reaches the divisional round of the playoffs.

CHARGERS: NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen will miss his second straight game due to a heel injury after the Chargers declared him out Thursday for their Saturday night home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Allen leads the league with 108 catches, a Chargers single-season record, and is fourth in yardage (1,243).

STEELERS: Though quarterback Kenny Pickett improved throughout the week, his right ankle injury and subsequent surgery will keep him out of at least one more game and Mason Rudolph will start for Pittsburgh on Saturday against Cincinnati..

PRO BOWL: The NFL is adding tug-of-war to its Pro Bowl skills competitions in February.

The league announced Thursday what those selected for the Pro Bowl will compete in, including dodgeball, precision passing, a closest-to-the-pin golf challenge and a Madden gaming event.

The games will take place at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the AFC and NFC on Feb. 4.

