Wreaths Across America

Gray’s American Legion Post 86 led a Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 16, laying wreaths on veterans’ graves at the Gray Cemetery. The event included speeches from Post 86 Commander Jeff Small, Second Vice Commander Chuck Kupfer and Sergeant at Arms Ken Small. Donations from the community helped fund the placement of 575 wreaths.

Wreaths Across America ceremonies were simultaneously held at cemeteries around the country, coinciding with the national event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The Maine wreaths are transported and escorted from Columbia Falls to Virginia annually.

Monthly church suppers resume

The First Congregational Church of Gray will start its monthly community suppers again in January after taking a break for the holidays. The next meal will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 27.

Meals are single-sized and $10 each, paid at the door. Casseroles, salads, baked pea beans, hot dogs, breads and desserts will be served. The church at 5 Brown St. is wheelchair accessible.

Call 657-4279 with any questions.

Keep up with our teams

The official Gray-New Gloucester Patriots athletics Facebook page is up and running. Managed by Athletic Director Nate Priest, the page provides real-time updates for high school game schedules, links to resources, stories and more. Search for “GNG Patriots Athletics.”

Advertisement

New to town

Ten new businesses opened in Gray this year, according to the town.

They are: Sheer Bliss Salon, Carl’s Creations, Mother Eats Proper, Total Clean Maine, Rickert Stone Masonry, KAH Consulting, Priceless General Cleaning, DJ Foxy, Big Bro Customs, and Southern Maine Bee Removal.

2024 good year to hike with goats

Join some goats for a hike at Ten Apple Farm to bring in the New Year. The hikes are two hours of recreation and education. Staff will teach hikers about all the ways goats are useful. The New Year’s trek is at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.

The fee is $16 for an adult, $12 for teens and seniors, and $10 for kids ages 5-12. If poor weather causes a cancellation, rescheduling or refunds may be offered. Get tickets at tenapplefarm.com. The farm is located at 241 Yarmouth Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: