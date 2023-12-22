Author to visit

Maine author David Florig will be at the Windham Public Library at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 to discuss his novel, “The Stones of Ailsa Craig.” The story is set in present-day Belfast, Maine, and in 1880s Scotland and is centered around the centuries-old sport of curling.

The event can be attended in person or through a Zoom livestream. For more information, call the library at 892-1908, ext. 5, or rmarcotte@windhammaine.us.

Community suppers

Four Windham churches have been working with the Wayside Food Pantry for the past several months to provide free community suppers to local residents. The next supper will take place Thursday, Dec. 28, at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 40 Windham Center Road. For more information, call 892-8447.

Join a close-knit club

Knitters new and old are invited to join Irene’s Knitting Club. Beginning Jan. 4, the club meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Town Hall. It’s free to join.

The club offers opportunities like the Blinky Patrol, donating quilts to children going through chemotherapy, or Warm Up America, donating blankets to homeless

people. For more information, contact parks and rec at 892-1905.

Maine Mariners outing

Join Windham Parks and Recreation for a group outing to to see the Maine Mariners in action against the Reading Royals Jan. 21 in Portland.

The cost for a ticket is $27, which includes transportation to and from the game. The group will leave from Town Hall at 2 p.m.

Registration ends Dec. 31, so be sure to order your tickets soon. Any youth coming on the trip must be accompanied by an adult. Register at windhamme.myrec.com. For more information, call 892-1905.

