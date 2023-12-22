l loved the opinion piece from the professor suggesting people major in occupational therapy (“Occupational therapy has potential to change lives — and transform careers,” Dec. 15). It has been estimated that, in the next 10 years, we will need 4,000 additional nurses, thousands of new CNAs and hundred of occupational therapists, as well as physical and respiratory therapists. Sadly, access to these programs is limited (l don’t even know where Kennebec Valley Community College is).

Now that the state has a revenue surplus, it would be a good time to use some of those funds to expand these programs to other colleges. l think we are all aware that part of the reason for the nursing shortage is the shortage of nursing classes. Sadly, this applies to all the other allied health programs. Something to think about.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: