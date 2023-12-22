FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Injuries are a part of every NFL season. In the end, it’s a war of attrition, and every team’s depth chart is challenged during a 17-game season. Head coaches expect their depth to be tested, and the Patriots are no different.

What’s happened this season, however, is much different for Bill Belichick and his Patriots team.

As of this week, the Patriots had placed 12 players on the injured reserve. That list includes the team’s best player/top pass rusher, the No. 1 cornerback, the No. 1 receiver, a Pro Bowl special teamer, a starting left guard and two other projected starting offensive linemen. That list doesn’t include players who are currently injured and have missed multiple games, such as starting running back (Rhamondre Stevenson) and starting left tackle Trent Brown.

This week, they also placed J.C. Jackson on the non-football illness list, ending his season.

At this point, in Week 16, Bill Belichick’s roster has been devastated by injuries. As the Patriots coach pointed out on Wednesday, his players have suffered injuries that have mostly been hard to prevent.

“It’s almost all contact injuries,” Belichick said. “Those are hard to account for – concussions, knees, ankles, shoulders. It’s been contact injuries. You’ve got a couple of sicknesses, flus here and there, but control what you can control, and train the players the best you can. Get them in good condition. When you see contract injuries like Cole (Strange)’s injury, that’d be a hard one to prevent.”

This isn’t the first time the Patriots have dealt with a laundry list of injuries. In 2015, the team finished the season with a whopping 18 players on injured reserve. That included tackle Nate Solder, guard Ryan Wendell, linebacker Jerod Mayo, receiver Aaron Dobson, defensive tackle Dominique Easley, fullback James Develin, and running backs LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis.

This year’s list, however, rivals that 2015 injury report. Here’s a look at the most impactful injuries the Patriots have suffered this season:

Matthew Judon, edge rusher

There was no bigger injury for the Patriots this season than Matthew Judon. A Pro Bowler over the last four seasons in a row, Judon is the best player on the roster. He had 12.5 sacks in 2021 only to better that number last year with a career-best 15.5 sacks. This year, in four games, Judon had four sacks, nine quarterback hits, and a safety. Now in Week 16, Judon is still tied for second on the team in sacks and quarterback hits. Judon represented one of the few players who would’ve earned Pro Bowl honors this season.

Christian Gonzalez, cornerback

Christian Gonzalez is the brightest prospect for the Patriots in recent memory. In four games, he looked the part of a legitimate No. 1 cornerback while covering A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson and CeeDee Lamb. The first-round pick has size (6-foot-2) and elite speed (4.38 40-yard dash). Gonzalez finished with 17 tackles, three passes defended, an interception and a sack in four games. New England has started J.C. Jackson, Shaun Wade, Myles Bryant, and Alex Austin at cornerback in Gonzalez’s absence.

Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver

Kendrick Bourne was on his way to having a career year when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8. Bourne represented one of the few players on offense who could hurt an opposing defense and separate from man coverage. In eight games, he caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns, posting a career-high 50.8 receiving yards per game. The Patriots had no replacement for the loss of Bourne. The only receiver on the roster with more receiving yards is Demario Douglas (443).

Cole Strange, guard

Cole Strange was quietly putting together a nice season before suffering a season-ending injury on Sunday. The starting left guard allowed two sacks and four quarterback hits in 10 games this season. By comparison, Sidy Sow, David Andrews, and Atonio Mafi have each allowed five sacks. In his last eight games, Strange allowed one sack and two quarterback hits. He had a clean sheet in the past three games.

Marcus Jones, cornerback/returner

Marcus Jones was one of the team’s most exciting players a year ago making an impact on special teams, defense and offense. The Patriots really missed his ability as a punt returner this season. Last year, Jones earned first-team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL in punt return yards (362) and average (12.5) and scoring a punt-return touchdown. This year, the Patriots have used different punt returners, and no one has been close to Jones’ production – Myles Bryant (7.5 average), Jabrill Peppers (6.5 average), and Demario Douglas (5.1 average)

Riley Reiff, tackle/guard

The Patriots second-highest-paid offensive tackle never played a snap at tackle this season. After signing a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, many thought Riley Reiff would be the starting right tackle. Instead, a knee injury in the preseason led to another knee injury in the regular season for Reiff. In the end, he played in one game – taking snaps at right guard and left guard. With all the injuries to the offensive line, Reiff would’ve helped the Patriots with his versatility.

Calvin Anderson, tackle

Calvin Anderson was supposed to be part of the solution at tackle for the Patriots. Anderson signed a two-year, $7 million deal in free agency, but missed most of the offseason and most of the regular season because of an illness. Anderson started the first two games at right tackle – despite barely practicing this offseason. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Vederian Lowe before ending up on the injured reserve with an illness.

Trent Brown, tackle

Trent Brown hasn’t landed on injured reserve, but the team’s most talented offensive lineman has dealt with his fair share of injuries this season. Brown was dominant in the first eight weeks. But he has suffered a sprained MCL, a low-ankle sprain and a high-ankle sprain. He’s also dealt with injuries to his chest, shoulder and hand. Brown has only played in three of the last six games, in a part-time role, splitting time with Conor McDermott. Pro Football Focus has Brown as their sixth-ranked tackle in the NFL.

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back

Add insult to injury for the Patriots with Rhamondre Stevenson. He suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Chargers. Stevenson hasn’t landed on the injured reserve, but he’s missed the past two games. He leads the Patriots in rushing (619) and rushing touchdowns (4) and is third in receptions (38). Stevenson was arguably the Patriots’ best offensive weapon – especially when Bourne went down for the season. His loss has only made things harder for this struggling offense.

