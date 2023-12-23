A retired Portland police officer has been sentenced in federal court to two months in prison and two months of supervised released for falsifying an application to acquire a machine gun, according to federal prosecutors.

Levi Thomas Robinson Jr. pleaded guilty on June 21.

Robinson, 69, was the owner of a federally licensed firearms dealer, Robinson Arms in North Yarmouth, according to court records cited by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He provided a falsified letter in October 2022, with a forged signature of a Portland Police Department official and written on department stationery, to transfer a Kriss Vector submachine gun to Robinson Arms from a licensed firearms dealer in Rockwell, Texas, prosecutors said.

Robinson was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Portland.

A federally licensed firearms dealer who pays a special occupational tax may acquire samples of post-1986 machine guns to demonstrate them to governmental entities for possible purchase. The qualifying dealer must obtain a letter from the governmental entity stating an interest in a demonstration of the machine gun for evaluation and possible purchase.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

