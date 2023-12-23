Leo McNabb scored 20 points, Gio St. Onge added 16, and Cheverus remained undefeated with a 67-60 win at Deering in a Class AA boys’ basketball game Saturday afternoon.

Deering (2-4) jumped out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter and was still ahead 23-17 midway through the second, but Cheverus (5-0) ended the half with a 16-3 run led throughout the second half.

McNabb made three 3-pointers in the third quarter, including a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Evan Legassey was the lone player in double figures for Deering, finishing with 25 points.

GORHAM 60, EDWARD LITTLE 45: Ashton Leclerc led Gorham (4-0) with 23 points, including eight during a 28-6 run in the third quarter as the Rams broke away from a 25-25 halftime tie against the Red Eddies (1-5) at Gorham.

Caden Smith added 13 points, and Gabe Michaud and Atticus Whitten each scored 12. Whitten made three of Gorham’s seven 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Eli St. Laurent scored 17 points for the Red Eddies.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 76, MARSHWOOD 48: Nate Hebert and Johnny Patenaude each dropped in 24 points as the Patriots (5-1) used a 30-point third quarter to pull away from the Hawks (0-5) in South Berwick.

Aiden Hebert added eight points and Noah Hebert had seven. Nate Hebert sank four 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Ryan Essex led Marshwood with 12 points. Ronan Garrett chipped in with nine.

BIDDEFORD 56, CAPE ELIZABETH 49: Drew Smyth, Owen Sylvain and Peter Vitello combined for 20 points during a 25-5 run in the third quarter, and the Tigers (2-3) withstood a fourth-quarter charge by the Capers (0-4) in Biddeford.

Sylvain finished with 18 points and Smyth scored 15 for Biddeford, which stretched a 25-19 halftime lead to 50-24 after three quarters.

Eli Smith led Cape Elizabeth with 23 points. JJ Schultzel added 11.

SCARBOROUGH 58, KENNEBUNK 40: Liam Garriepy scored 15 points, and the Red Storm (4-1) used a 20-9 advantage in the first quarter to take control against the Rams (2-3) in Kennebunk.

Blake Harris contributed 12 points.

Theo Pow paced Kennebunk with 17 points.

FALMOUTH 72, MASSABESIC 33: Chris Simonds notched 19 points and Davis Mann scored 13 as the Navigators (4-1) cruised past the Mustangs (0-4) in Waterboro.

Billy Birks and Nick Roediger each chipped in with eight points.

Kyle Abbott led Massabesic with 10 points. Hunter Jacobs scored eight.

FREEPORT 60, YARMOUTH 57: Connor Slocum’s 3-pointer with 1:30 left in regulation capped a 21-9 fourth-quarter run and forced overtime, and a Max Maneikis free throw followed by a Will Maneikis layup put the finishing touches on a come-from-behind road victory for the Falcons (4-1) over the Clippers (1-3).

Slocum finished with 19 points, and JT Pound scored 11 of his 14 points after halftime for the Falcons. Max Maneikis also was in double figures with 11 points.

Yarmouth was paced by Jack Janczuk with 15 points, Evan Hamm with 11 and Justin Dawes with 10.

YORK 69, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 46: Derek Parsons led the Wildcats (5-0) with 17 points, and Lukas Bouchard notched 16 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Raiders (2-3) at Fryeburg.

Reece McDonald chipped in with 15 points. Ryan Cummins had seven assists.

Boone Douglas paced Fryeburg with 13 points. Bojan Bundovski added 11.

LAKE REGION 80, LEAVITT 61: Jacob Bardsley scored 22 and Jackson Libby had 20 for the Lakers (3-2) in a win over the Hornets (2-3) at Turner.

Lake Region also got 15 points from Brock Gibbons, 10 from Evan Duprey and nine from Aidan Roberts.

Mason Henderson notched a double-double for Leavitt with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Colin Schlobohm and Riley Meisner each scored 12 points.

DIRIGO 60, TRAIP ACADEMY 36: Nathaniel Wainwright and Travis Wright combined for 42 points as the Cougars (3-0) defeated the Rangers (1-4) in Kittery.

Wainwright led Dirigo with 24 points.

Jack Downs scored 18 points for Traip.

