“In another tale of white men stealing from Native Americans, it is the Osage tribe of Oklahoma, wealthy from the oil that had been discovered on their reservation in the 1920s, who are victimized. One by one, tribe members are murdered and their families lose their land. Local law enforcement can’t, or won’t, stop the killings. So the new federal law enforcement agency – the FBI – steps in. In ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ David Grann relates how the G-men methodically peel away the layers of conspiracy and deceit to expose the conspirators and their rapacious schemes; the book has recently been made into a movie.” — DEWEY MEETER, Nobleboro
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. What makes it a can’t-miss read for the rest of us? The cozy reading season is here, and we want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.