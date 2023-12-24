“In another tale of white men stealing from Native Americans, it is the Osage tribe of Oklahoma, wealthy from the oil that had been discovered on their reservation in the 1920s, who are victimized. One by one, tribe members are murdered and their families lose their land. Local law enforcement can’t, or won’t, stop the killings. So the new federal law enforcement agency – the FBI – steps in. In ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ David Grann relates how the G-men methodically peel away the layers of conspiracy and deceit to expose the conspirators and their rapacious schemes; the book has recently been made into a movie.” — DEWEY MEETER, Nobleboro

