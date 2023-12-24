FICTION

Hardcover

1. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

4. “The Bee Sting,” by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

5. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

6. “The Fraud,” by Zadie Smith (Penguin)

7. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

8. “This is Christmas,” by Tom Booth (Aladdin)

9. “Mercy Watson is Missing,” by Kate DiCamillo (Candlewick)

10. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

3. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

4. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. “Liberation Day,” by George Saunders (Random House)

6. “The House Across the Lake,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

7. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

8. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

9. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

3. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

5. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

6. “Every Man for Himself and God Against All,” by Werner Herzog (Penguin)

7. “Why We Love Baseball,” by Joe Posnanski (Dutton)

8. “Of Time and Turtles,” by Sy Montgomery (Mariner)

9. “Big Heart Little Stove,” by Erin French (Celadon)

10. “More is More,” by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Back Bay)

4. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

5. “Life Between the Tides,” by Adam Nicolson (Picador)

6. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

7. “Murdle Vol. 1,” by G. T. Karber (St. Martin’s)

8. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

9. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

10. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

