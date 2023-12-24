This week’s poem, W. Kent Olson’s “After the Solstice,” places us tangibly in the season. I love this poem’s pensive forward momentum, its attention to hill and silhouette as the sun descends, and the depth of the “starless solace” it conjures of the darkness.

Olson was named a 2021 Maine Literary Awards finalist for his short work “Common Cause and Other Poems” and, along with his co-authors, was a finalist for the 2017 John N. Cole Award for Maine-themed nonfiction for their book “Acadia National Park: A Centennial Celebration.” Olson is the retired president and CEO of Friends of Acadia.

Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, Indigenous writers, LGBTQ+ writers, and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.

After the Solstice

By W. Kent Olson

A slice past the winter solstice

in these hills, the sun does not

so much set as subside. Actual

sundown time is many minutes

after the oblique final ray scrapes

the bread loaf mass of opaque ridge

I see out my window but only through

the benign sieve of leafless trees,

an amphitheater of latent light.

Foliated, the woods would not give

but hide both skyline silhouette

and our closest star, as dark

descends fast to nullify and subsume

the shadow last cast. From afar,

what most I inwardly remark

is the run north the coquette

sun, flirting with the peak, makes

across the crown before it dead-

certain ends both mountain and day,

bringing forth the starless solace

of a vast obsidian night.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “After the Solstice,’” copyright 2023 by W. Kent Olson, appears by permission of the author. Submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of the year. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/deep-water.

