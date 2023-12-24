SOUTH PORTLAND – Gwendolyn (Reed) Ladd, 94, passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, with her family around her.

She was born in Portland on Nov. 20, 1929, a daughter of Corliss Reed and Helen (Proctor) Reed. She graduated from Deering High School in 1947 and was part of the Nu Phi Mu sorority. “The Deering Girls” were a close group of friends and continued to be a big part of her life through all stages and milestones, until the end. Gwen attended Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary, as well as Gorham State Teachers College, and then worked as a dental assistant.

She married her high school sweetheart, Stanwood Ladd, on June 20, 1953. They were true soulmates with their marriage lasting nearly 58 years until Stan’s passing in 2011. Their love was admired by the next two generations of their family. Gwen loved to travel, especially to warm places. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, collecting shells and sand dollars and the yearly family outing to Barnacle Billy’s. She loved animals, music, art and the museum, and worked as a docent in her younger years.

Gwen was a great friend, enjoying monthly luncheons, celebrating birthdays across the ladies’ group. Dimillo’s was a regular lunch spot. She loved horse racing, always celebrating the Kentucky Derby with a great hat, cocktail, and happy hour hors d’oeuvres. Gwen was also an avid reader and for the last 33 years, she worked on her own romance/mystery novel.

Gwen is survived by her sister, Arlene (Reed) Fletcher; son, Robert Reed Ladd, daughter, Kayla Ladd Loeffel; grandchildren, Kasey L. DeBery and husband Anthony, Christopher Ladd, Ryan Ladd and wife Lauren, Kimberly Jordan and husband Rob; five great-grandchildren; as well as an extended family of nieces and nephews across multiple generations.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and understanding that was given to Gwen during her end of life care.

A private family service will be held in the spring. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Gwen’s online guest book.

