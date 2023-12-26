When Santa’s helpers need helpers, Northern York County Toys for Tots volunteers showed up to pick up toys from AMVETS Post 1, in Biddeford. In addition to the toys, was a cash donation from the proceeds of the December AMVETS breakfast. The post kitchen prepared and served over 130 breakfasts. “It was a good breakfast; the kitchen was steady but not overwhelmed.” said Paul Thibodeau, Sons of AMVETS.

At the AMVETS Christmas party, guests were encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys. Post Adjutant said, “In no time, the Toys for Tots donation box was overfull.” Toys still came in and soon the bottom of the Christmas tree was hidden.

Ralph Larviere and Gary Collin have been Toys for Tots volunteers one year while Don is a 5-year Toys for Tots volunteer. Don Morin said, “Just recently, over 15,000 toys went to almost 1000 children in northern York County.”

