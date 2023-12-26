AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today that Maine people who lost food purchased through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as a result of last week’s storm now have until Jan. 18, to apply for benefits to replace that food.

SNAP recipients originally had 10 days from when the food was lost or from when power is restored to apply. Maine DHHS requested and received approval within 24 hours for the extension from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program, to give Maine people who are still recovering from the impacts of the storm more time to apply.

To apply for SNAP benefits to replace lost food, recipients should fill out a simple form (PDF) available on the DHHS website at maine.gov/dhhs/ofi/applications-forms and email it to farmington.dhhs@maine.gov. Paper forms are also available at local DHHS offices. The replacement benefit amount is the lesser of the total value of the food purchased with SNAP that was lost, or one month’s benefit.

General Assistance (GA) is another resource that Maine people can access to address immediate needs related to the storm. In an emergency, GA administrators in municipalities may presume individuals are eligible prior to full verification if the applicant reports an emergency that requires immediate assistance, and the administrator can reasonably presume, after an initial interview, that the applicant will be eligible for assistance upon full verification. Loss of food or other impacts related to Monday’s storm may be considered as a qualifying emergency. People can apply for GA in their city or town offices. If anyone is unable to reach their local GA administrator or has questions, they can call 1-800-442-6003.

