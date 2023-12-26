Since 2013 during the holiday season, the Saco Pathfinders Snowmobile Club, has provided six holiday dinner baskets delivered by the First Parish Congrational Church in Saco. Three of these baskets were delivered for Thansgiving and three for Christmas. The Snowmobile Club clears, maintains and grooms approximately 42 miles of trails in Saco, Scarboro, Biddeford and Dayton. These trails are available for the use of snowmobilers, cross country skiers, hikers and dogwalkers. The Pathfinders are grateful to the many local landowners who provide the club access to their property to have these trails availabe for the snowmobilers’ use.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: