A Berwick teen died on Christmas Eve after his car left the road and struck trees, according to police.

Benjamin English, 19, died at the scene after his 2012 Ford Fiesta left the road, struck trees and rolled over, police said.

Berwick police say speed appears to be the primary cause of the crash Sunday near 135 Long Swamp Road.

The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by the Gorham Police Department.

The Berwick and North Berwick police departments, Berwick Fire Department and Stewart’s Ambulance responded to the single-car crash.

This story will be updated.

