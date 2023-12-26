Is it possible for Bailey Zappe to go from being unwanted by the New England Patriots at the start of the year, to the future of the franchise by season’s end?

Probably not. That would be an overreaction to Zappe’s most recent outing, delivering in the clutch en route to a 26-23 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night in prime time.

But based on recent performances, Zappe has certainly planted the seed to be a part of the quarterback conversation/solution going forward as either the backup to the next starter, or the bridge starter until the next guy is ready.

Since taking over for Mac Jones, who got to the point of being broken and beaten down playing in front of a shaky offense line, not to mention receivers who couldn’t get open, Zappe has come in and provided a spark and a breath of fresh air.

Until his performance Sunday night in Denver, however, he still hadn’t been able to put two halves of good football together. But now he can cross that off the list.

After a shaky start, losing the ball on his very first drop back of the game, Zappe settled in, and performed in ways Jones wasn’t able to for the most part this season.

Like Jones, Zappe headed into the game shorthanded, much like the former starter had been most of the year.

The second-year quarterback was without his favorite target, Hunter Henry, who didn’t play due to a knee injury. He also didn’t have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and while left tackle Trent Brown played, he was only used on a rotational basis.

With Cole Strange out for the season, left guard also turned into a rotation situation between Atonio Mafi and James Ferentz.

No matter. Even under pressure, Zappe was still able to make DeVante Parker come to life in key situations, none bigger than the 26-yard catch the wideout made on a third down play to help set up the game-winning field goal with just seconds left on the clock.

Zappe also made great use of Demario “Pop” Douglas (five catches, 74 yards), and Ezekiel Elliott (nine catches, 33 yards, including a touchdown).

And he picked his spots to hook up with Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton and Mike Gesicki, who caught one of two touchdown throws by the Patriots quarterback.

Said Elliott: “I’m proud of Bailey, and how much ownership he’s taken in this offense, how much leadership he has with the offense. I’m happy for the kid.”

Mostly, Zappe (25 of 33, 256 yards, two TDs) showed a resilience and resolve to win a football game on Christmas Eve, out in Denver against a team that was still fighting for a playoff spot. He showed a mental toughness to come back from the mistake, and also deliver in the clutch after a succession of three-and-outs in the fourth quarter after the Broncos came back to tie the game.

“I thought he played really great,” Patriots captain David Andrews said of Zappe, who was especially hot in the third quarter. “He shows a lot of poise, a lot of moxie.”

And while it’s apparent Bill Belichick should have made the switch to Zappe much sooner, that’s no longer the point with a 4-11 team.

With Zappe’s confidence, poise, ability to step up in the pocket and extend plays, along with the improvement he’s shown every game, the question now becomes whether that should give the Patriots any pause about taking a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Answer: It shouldn’t.

If the Patriots can land a quarterback with more physical gifts and talent, even now dropping out of the top two in the draft order with the win, they still need to go in that direction.

If Zappe beats Buffalo next week, and wins out, making him 6-2 overall as a starter including his two wins last season, maybe that would provide more reason to hit the pause button on another quarterback.

At this point, though, Zappe is just a little too streaky, and a bit too limited to consider in the top role.

But as a backup who might have to come on in relief for an injured starter, Zappe has provided more evidence that he could be a legitimate No. 2.

He seems undaunted by pressure. He’s able to move on from mistakes. The fact that Belichick and Bill O’Brien were confident enough to put the ball in his hands with the game on the line also spoke volumes.

While he doesn’t have a rocket arm, Zappe usually gets the ball where it needs to be. He gives receivers chances to make plays. The third-down play to Parker down the stretch being a prime example.

“To see guys go up and make plays like DeVante did, just builds more confidence,” Zappe said after the win. “Not only for me but for him. I feel like no matter what, whoever is out there covering my guys in press coverage, it’s either going to be incomplete or we are going to come down with it.”

Of course, the Patriots didn’t score a single point against the Chargers with Zappe starting his first game. They also fell short against the Chiefs with Zappe fading in the second half. But putting it all together with the win over the Steelers, it’s become pretty obvious the players respond with Zappe at the helm.

“It means so much to everyone on the field when your quarterback commands your attention in that huddle,” said Elliott. “When he has confidence in there, you know you’re going to be in a good spot.”

There’s no question Zappe, who didn’t do much to push Jones in the early going, has helped his cause going forward. That much isn’t an overreaction.

