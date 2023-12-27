The New England Patriots have been criticized for not having many – if any – game-changing type of players on their roster.

UP NEXT WHO: New England Patriots (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (9-6) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

On defense, one player has certainly emerged in that category. The way he’s played of late, Christian Barmore checks off all the boxes.

The third-year defensive tackle is having a breakout season, and his performance against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night illustrated how much of a force and difference-maker he has become.

The 2021 second-round pick sacked Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson three times – all in the third quarter – seven tackles (two for loss) and numerous quarterback pressures during Sunday’s 26-23 win.

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington are among those singing the praises of the interior lineman who extended his team lead in sacks this season to 8.5, which is four more than anyone else on the team.

“He’s had a good year,” Belichick said of Barmore on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “He’s an explosive player, long. He’s got good power. He’s got good initial quickness. A couple of those rushes, he won immediately at the line of scrimmage and uses his power there.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Barmore grades out as eighth overall as a defensive player, sixth in pass-rush, 13th in total pressures, fifth in sacks, 10th in defensive stops and second in batted passes.

“It’s really hard to sack Wilson,” Belichick said. “He’s a pretty elusive guy. So, being able to finish on the quarterback was really, really good. Christian’s done a good job of that. Not just getting by the blocker. It’s actually getting the quarterback, especially a guy like him or last week (Patrick) Mahomes or this week Josh Allen. Those guys – even if you get free, they’re still hard to get. He’s done a good job on that.”

Mayo discussed what having someone playing as well as Barmore does for the front seven.

“It’s huge. Any time you can make backs stop their feet behind the line of scrimmage is always a benefit,” Mayo said during a video call with reporters, “And if you can get after the quarterback in passing situations it helps the coverage … having a guy like Barmore, especially playing at the level he’s playing at right now, is definitely a huge benefit for the success of our defense.”

Mayo said he wasn’t necessarily surprised at how well Barmore has come on recently, and how impactful he’s been.

“He’s matured since being here. He works hard. He’s doing the extra stuff,” Mayo said. “He’s doing the little things and that’s starting to show up and pay dividends. He definitely has a bright future, and hopefully he can keep it rolling.”

Added Covington: “Every year he’s been getting better, growing on the field, off the field, I’m proud of the way he’s worked. Consistency, for him, and that’s what he’s been doing. He’s been doing a good job, and it started this offseason with him working, rehabbing and doing a lot of things to get his body right, in the classroom and really taking those things and taking it to the grass.”

THE PATRIOTS secondary took another hit a Wednesday’s practice.

With Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) still on the shelf, Jalen Mills was a non-participant during a walkthrough in New England’s bubble. The veteran defensive back was present, but not in uniform, sitting on a bench and tossing a football to himself during the media portion of practice.

In Denver, Mills played a season-high 62 defensive snaps (90%), but left late in the game with a head injury. If the veteran isn’t ready to go in Buffalo this weekend, the Patriots may need a third-string safety – rookie Marte Mapu or Adrian Phillips – to step up in his place.

“Jalen’s done a good job for us all year in whatever the role has been,” Belichick said Wednesday morning. “He’s very professional, ready to play, versatile guy. He’s played corner. He can cover, played in the deep part of the field. He’s done a good job blitzing, playing the run.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots were also missing Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Trent Brown (ankle/hand). Stevenson hasn’t practiced since spraining his ankle against the Chargers, while Brown’s playing time has become head-scratching. The veteran tackle didn’t start against the Broncos nor did he play in crunch time, when the Patriots would conceivably want their best group on the field, but was healthy enough to take some snaps in the middle of the game.

