FOXBOROUGH – Bailey Zappe believes in DeVante Parker. That was on display during the Patriots’ fourth-quarter comeback in their win at Denver and it’s been on display since the quarterback took over the starting role in New England.

UP NEXT WHO: New England Patriots (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (9-6) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

Since Zappe took over as the Patriots starting quarterback, Parker has excelled as a deep threat. Over his last three games, Parker finished with 64 yards, 44 yards and 65 yards gained. With Mac Jones under center, Parker’s season-high was 57 yards in Week 2.

“DeVante is one of those guys that I fully believe in when those 50-50 balls,” Zappe said. “It’s kind of how we connected versus the Broncos to where I have the confidence in him to really put it wherever I want and that he’s going to go get it. It’s either going to be incomplete or it’s going to be a big gain for us. He’s been doing that his whole career.”

Parker’s dealt with some injuries this season (knee and concussion), but over his last three games, the receiver’s been a go-to receiver for Zappe.

In the Patriots’ loss to the Chargers, Parker finished with four catches for a season-high 64 yards. Against the Chiefs, Parker caught five passes for 44 yards. In Denver, Parker caught multiple deep passes to help lead the Patriots to an upset win.

In the third quarter, Parker caught a 30-yard back-shoulder Zappe pass. That helped set up Zappe’s touchdown throw to Mike Gesicki. Parker’s biggest moment came with 47 seconds left when he caught a 27-yard pass from Zappe, that set up Chad Ryland’s winning field goal.

“I’m feeling good. I’m always confident. That’s never going to go away,” Parker told MassLive. “(Zappe) has trust in me and all the receivers. If he throws it, just go up and get it… He has confidence in us to make plays.”

When asked about putting up better numbers with Zappe at quarterback, Parker said, “I’m just getting the ball. Just got to make plays when they come to you… I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing – catching the ball. That’s our job, catch the ball.”

Parker explained that the Patriots offense was playing “better team ball” and he’s trying to do everything he can to help his team win. After his performance in Denver, Zappe plans to test Buffalo’s defense this week.

“To be able to see that again versus the Broncos is a beautiful sight to see him go up there and make those catches,” Zappe said. “If we ever get that matchup again, I don’t know if we will after the game he had, but if we do hopefully we’ll take advantage of it and I’ll throw another one up there too.”

A PAIR OF wideouts were missing from Patriots practice Thursday afternoon.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kayshon Boutte were both absent from the media portion of practice after participating on Wednesday. Smith-Schuster has missed back-to-back games with an ankle ailment, while Boutte wasn’t listed on the first injury report of the week.

If that tandem can’t play in Buffalo on Sunday, Zappe will have DeMario “Pop” Douglas, Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor at wideout.

Elsewhere on the practice field, Trent Brown (illness) returned, while Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and Jalen Mills (concussion) missed their second consecutive practice. On a particularly gnarly December day in Foxborough – heavy rain with temperatures in the 40s – Coach Bill Belichick moved practice indoors into the team’s bubble.

