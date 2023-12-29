The Patriots got some surprisingly good news on their final injury report before heading to Buffalo.

Five days after sustaining a concussion on Christmas Eve against Denver, cornerback Jalen Mills has cleared the protocol. Barring any setback, he’ll be the first Patriots player to suit up for the team’s next game after entering the protocol. Everybody else has been sidelined for at least a week this season.

Mills’ presence could be particularly important against the Bills, as Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) is listed as questionable. When Peppers was out last weekend, Mills played a season-high 62 defensive snaps and filled in at a high level.

Trent Brown, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Kayshon Boutte, and Ezekiel Elliott were all also removed from the team’s injury report on Friday. For Brown, this is the first time since a Week 4 date in Dallas (Oct. 1) that he hasn’t been given an injury designation; he’s finally back to full strength.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the only Patriots player that has been ruled out – this is his third straight absence with an ankle injury – while Coach Bill Belichick listed nine players as questionable, including Matthew Slater (hamstring), who had a 100-game active streak snapped in Denver.

BRONCOS: Russell Wilson said he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since Denver still have a slim chance of making the playoffs.

A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media after practice for the first time since the quarterback was sent to the sideline by Coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was difficult for Wilson to accept – even if there were warning signs. Wilson said the Broncos approached him soon after a win over Kansas City on Oct. 29 with an ultimatum: Adjust his contract or risk being benched. Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension last year that kicks in next season.

He didn’t (he cited the risk of injuries Friday). He wasn’t benched, though, and led the team to three straight wins after the bye week before the Broncos dropped three of their last four to fall to 7-8. The Broncos need to win out and have the Chiefs lose their last two games to make the postseason for the first time since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season.

COLTS: Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and Coach Shane Steichen said he should be able to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Pittman was cleared a week ago, but showed symptoms of a concussion a day later and was ruled out of last week’s 29-10 loss to the Falcons.

SEAHAWKS: Safety Jamal Adams will miss his third straight game for Seattle on Sunday despite returning to practice in a limited capacity this week.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said that Adams was able to take part in two days of practice this week, but was unable to go on Friday and the team decided he would sit for the third consecutive week with the Seahawks hosting Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is expected to play despite missing a couple days with lower back soreness, while running back Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle) will likely be decisions made before Sunday’s game.

