TUESDAY’S GAMES (DEC. 26)

Girls’ Hockey

Yarmouth/Freeport at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook (Camden Ice Vault, Hallowell), 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES (DEC. 27)

Boys’ Basketball

Cape Elizabeth at Freeport (Portland Expo), 8 p.m.

Fort Kent at Eason, 7 p.m.

Hodgdon at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

Houlton at Mt. Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.

Islesboro at Temple Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Katahdin at Fort Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

Lawrence at Cony (Augusta Civic Center), 3:00 p.m.

Madawaska at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

Massabesic at Bonny Eagle, noon

Narraguagus at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Brewer (Augusta Civic Center), 7:30 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach at Madison (Augusta Civic Center), noon

Rangeley at Forest Hills (Kennebec Valley Community College), 10 a.m.

Southern Aroostook at Ashland, noon

Valley at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

Brewer at Nokomis (Augusta Civic Center), 6 p.m.

Dexter at Mattanawcook Academy, 5:30 p.m.

East Grand at Wisdom, noon

Fort Kent at Easton, 5:30 p.m.

George Stevens at Woodland, 1 p.m.

Hodgdon at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.

Isleboro at Temple Academy, noon

John Bapst at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.

Katahdin at Fort Fairfield, 2:30 p.m.

Lawrence at Cony (Augusta Civic Center), 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston at Sanford, 6 p.m.

Madawaska at Washburn, 7 p.m.

Narraguagus at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach at Madison (Augusta Civic Center), 10:30 a.m.

Orono at Penobscot Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Piscataquis at Stearns, 7 p.m.

Presque Isle at Hermon, 3 p.m.

Sumner at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

Valley at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Hall-Dale (Augusta Civic Center), 1:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center, Rockport), 6 p.m.

Edward Little at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn), 6 p.m.

Hampden/Nokomis at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena, Bangor), 6:30 p.m.

Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 1:45 p.m.



Girls’ Hockey

Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center, Falmouth), 12:40 p.m.

Lewiston/Oak Hill at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (Biddeford Ice Arena), noon

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center, Falmouth), TBD

Swimming

Falmouth at Windham (St. Joseph’s, Standish), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Edward Little, Ellsworth, Massabesic, MCI, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Sanford, Scarborough/Gorham (Noble HS), 9 a.m.

