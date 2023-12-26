TUESDAY’S GAMES (DEC. 26)
Girls’ Hockey
Yarmouth/Freeport at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook (Camden Ice Vault, Hallowell), 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES (DEC. 27)
Boys’ Basketball
Cape Elizabeth at Freeport (Portland Expo), 8 p.m.
Fort Kent at Eason, 7 p.m.
Hodgdon at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.
Houlton at Mt. Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.
Islesboro at Temple Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Katahdin at Fort Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Lawrence at Cony (Augusta Civic Center), 3:00 p.m.
Madawaska at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.
Massabesic at Bonny Eagle, noon
Narraguagus at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.
Nokomis at Brewer (Augusta Civic Center), 7:30 p.m.
Old Orchard Beach at Madison (Augusta Civic Center), noon
Rangeley at Forest Hills (Kennebec Valley Community College), 10 a.m.
Southern Aroostook at Ashland, noon
Valley at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
Brewer at Nokomis (Augusta Civic Center), 6 p.m.
Dexter at Mattanawcook Academy, 5:30 p.m.
East Grand at Wisdom, noon
Fort Kent at Easton, 5:30 p.m.
George Stevens at Woodland, 1 p.m.
Hodgdon at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.
Isleboro at Temple Academy, noon
John Bapst at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.
Katahdin at Fort Fairfield, 2:30 p.m.
Lawrence at Cony (Augusta Civic Center), 4:30 p.m.
Lewiston at Sanford, 6 p.m.
Madawaska at Washburn, 7 p.m.
Narraguagus at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.
Old Orchard Beach at Madison (Augusta Civic Center), 10:30 a.m.
Orono at Penobscot Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Piscataquis at Stearns, 7 p.m.
Presque Isle at Hermon, 3 p.m.
Sumner at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
Valley at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Hall-Dale (Augusta Civic Center), 1:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center, Rockport), 6 p.m.
Edward Little at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn), 6 p.m.
Hampden/Nokomis at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena, Bangor), 6:30 p.m.
Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 1:45 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center, Falmouth), 12:40 p.m.
Lewiston/Oak Hill at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (Biddeford Ice Arena), noon
Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center, Falmouth), TBD
Swimming
Falmouth at Windham (St. Joseph’s, Standish), 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Edward Little, Ellsworth, Massabesic, MCI, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Sanford, Scarborough/Gorham (Noble HS), 9 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.