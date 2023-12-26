The 33rd annual Holiday Hoops Showcase is off and running at the Portland Expo.

The showcase, which continues through Friday, features more than three dozen high school basketball teams from Maine, New Hampshire and New York. The event features mostly exhibition games.

Tuesday’s first two games featured local teams – the Scarborough boys versus Biddeford and the Freeport girls versus Cheverus.

See a complete schedule for the rest of the week here.

Related Headlines Basketball: Holiday Hoops Showcase returns to Portland Expo for 33rd year

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous