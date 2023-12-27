Gorham’s annual New Year extravaganza has family-friendly stage shows, fireworks and food lined up to ring in 2024.

Popular past shows return again this year along with some new activities, all of which get underway Sunday at three venues in town: Shaw Gym at the municipal center, Gorham High School and the University of Southern Maine indoor skating rink.

Admission at the door for the entire slate of New Year Gorham shows and demonstrations at all venues is $7 with no charge for children under age 2. The cost rises from $5 in past years.

“This is the first admission price increase ever; we had been charging $5 per person since the very first New Year Gorham event 16 years ago,” said Thomas Hasbrouck, New Year Gorham event coordinator. He attributed the increase to performers’ higher fees.

New this year is a performance workshop for kids, led by the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, Hasbrouck said. The workshop will be held at Shaw Gym from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Returning performers include Gorham’s own Don Roy Trio and Friends, known widely for their Franco-American music. Roy, who plays the fiddle, and his wife, Cindy, on piano, are National Endowment of the Arts award winners and have performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Kennedy Center. They will entertain at 4:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Most popular among the young New Year Gorham revelers is Wildlife Encounters, with two shows, from 3 to 4 p.m. and 5:15-6 p.m. at Shaw Gym, according to Virginia Wilder Cross.

“This group always brings along interesting animals that the kids can get up close to and they love that,” said Cross, who founded New Year Gorham.

And magician Phil Smith of Abracadabra will be “amazing” at both Shaw Gym and the high school, she said.

A returning favorite of both kids and adults, Cross said, is storyteller Antonio Rocha, who will take to the high school auditorium stage at 7 p.m.

Off the Wall Juggling and Comedy guy Jason Tardy returns after a few years of absence. He’ll host a workshop from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and a show at 8 p.m., both at the high school.

Open ice skating, with no charge for skates rentals, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Costello Sports Complex at the USM campus. USM charges $1 per hour for parking.

Other highlights include performances by the Gorham Community Chorus and Gorham High School Chamber Singers, a mime workshop, Contra dancing, face painting, balloon shaping and robotics demonstrations.

The Northern Force Robotics team will sell family-friendly food, “with family-friendly prices,” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Gorham High School cafeteria.

Fireworks at 9 p.m. will wrap up the day’s festivities.

For a complete schedule of events and times, go to gorhamme.org/new-year-gorham-committee.

