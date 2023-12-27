Richard F. Gouzie, Westbrook’s “affable,” longtime code enforcement officer, died Dec. 23 at age 70 after suffering a stroke.

Brenda Gouzie of Windham said her father was hospitalized Dec. 22 and died the next day at Maine Medical Center. His wife of 47 years, Shannon, and his family are devastated, she said.

Gouzie’s daughter said her father would “do anything in a moment for his family.” He “dragged in” and set up a generator for her after losing power in last week’s storm, she said.

“He was the first person to step in. You never had to ask,” she said.

Former colleagues in Westbrook agreed, saying Gouzie was a popular employee and a friend to many.

“Rick was well-liked and highly respected. I considered him a good friend, as did many throughout the community,” Westbrook City Administrator Jerre Bryant said.

Mayor Michael Foley announced Gouzie’s death to the community on social media. Foley told the American Journal, “During his entire tenure with the city of Westbrook, he showed motivation, drive and compassion toward others.”

Gouzie had filled in to cover vacancies on a part-time basis after his retirement from code enforcement in 2018, Bryant said.

“He was affable and came to the position from the trades perspective, so he fully understood the construction side of the development process,” Bryant said.

A friend since childhood, retired Gorham Fire Chief Robert Lefebvre said he and Gouzie graduated from Westbrook High School together in 1971 and their parents were friends. Gouzie loved golf and they connected at Gorham Country Club, he said.

“Probably one of the most easygoing guys I’ve ever known,” Lefebvre said.

He said he had just seen Gouzie a week ago and was stunned when he heard of his death.

Gouzie, a U.S. Air Force veteran, joined the Westbrook Code Enforcement Department as a part-time plumbing inspector before ascending to the department’s top post in 2000. He previously worked at S.D. Warren, where he was a shop steward for IAM Local 2287. He also served as a shop steward for the City of Westbrook Teamsters Local 340. A Westbrook native, he was a resident of Windham.

Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook.

In addition to his wife and daughter of Windham, survivors include a son, Kevin Gouzie, of New Gloucester and two granddaughters.

Gouzie’s daughter said his granddaughters were his pride and joy.

“He was the best that could ever be,” she said.

