Senior lunch – Wednesday, Jan. 3, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 3, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Public bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 6, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Baked kidney and navy beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. Eat-in or takeout. $10, $5 under 12.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 13, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 under 12.

