Authors
Jan. 3
David Florig author talk: “The Stones of Ailsa Craig,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Film
Dec. 28
“Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Dec. 30
“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Jan. 4
“Book Club: The Next Chapter” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Music
Dec. 28
Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dec. 29
Bruce Marshall: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Juke Joint Devils: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Dec. 29 & Dec. 30
The Rippers: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Dec. 30
Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Dec. 31
New Year Gorham High School concerts: 4:30-9 p.m., Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. $5. gorham-me.org/new-year-gorham-committee
Northern Groove: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
New Year’s Party: Music and food, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $65. thefrogandturtle.com
Jan. 5
Mad Honey Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Jan. 6
Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Jan. 7
Biggie Brunch Hip Hop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Theater
Jan. 4-7
“Inside Man”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $22, $20 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org
