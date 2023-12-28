Authors

Jan. 3

David Florig author talk: “The Stones of Ailsa Craig,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Film

Dec. 28

“Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 30

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Jan. 4

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Music

Dec. 28

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 29

Advertisement

Bruce Marshall: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Juke Joint Devils: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 29 & Dec. 30

The Rippers: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 30

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Dec. 31

New Year Gorham High School concerts: 4:30-9 p.m., Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. $5. gorham-me.org/new-year-gorham-committee

Northern Groove: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

New Year’s Party: Music and food, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $65. thefrogandturtle.com

Jan. 5

Mad Honey Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Jan. 6

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Jan. 7

Biggie Brunch Hip Hop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater

Jan. 4-7

“Inside Man”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $22, $20 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: