WEDNESDAY’S GAMES (DEC. 27)

Boys’ Basketball

• Cape Elizabeth at Freeport (Portland Expo), 8 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Eason, 7 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

• Houlton at Mt. Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Temple Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at Fort Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Cony (Augusta Civic Center), 3:00 p.m.

• Madawaska at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Bonny Eagle, noon

• Narraguagus at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Brewer (Augusta Civic Center), 7:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Madison (Augusta Civic Center), noon

• Rangeley at Forest Hills (Kennebec Valley Community College), 10 a.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Ashland, noon

• Valley at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Brewer at Nokomis (Augusta Civic Center), 6 p.m.

• Dexter at Mattanawcook Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Wisdom, noon

• Fort Kent at Easton, 5:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Woodland, 1 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Temple Academy, noon

• John Bapst at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.

• Katahdin at Fort Fairfield, 2:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Cony (Augusta Civic Center), 4:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Madawaska at Washburn, 7 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Madison (Augusta Civic Center), 10:30 a.m.

• Orono at Penobscot Valley, 2:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Hermon, 3 p.m.

• Sumner at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Valley at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Hall-Dale (Augusta Civic Center), 1:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center, Rockport), 6 p.m.

• Edward Little at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn), 6 p.m.

• Hampden/Nokomis at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena, Bangor), 6:30 p.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 1:45 p.m.



Girls’ Hockey

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center, Falmouth), 12:40 p.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (Biddeford Ice Arena), noon

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center, Falmouth), TBD

Swimming

• Falmouth at Windham (St. Joseph’s, Standish), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Edward Little, Ellsworth, Massabesic, MCI, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Sanford, Scarborough/Gorham (Noble HS), 9 a.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES (DEC. 28)

Boys’ Basketball

• Boothbay at NYA, 2 p.m.

• Buckfield at Wiscasset, 5:30 p.m.

• Bucksport at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Cheverus at Scarborough, noon

• Falmouth at Yarmouth, 8 p.m.

• Gardiner at Mt. Blue (Augusta Civic Center), 3 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Winthrop (Augusta Civic Center), 1:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Camden Hills, 2 p.m.

• John Bapst at Foxcroft Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Deering, 3 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• MCI at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Valley, 6 p.m.

• Mt. View at Erskine Academy, 1 p.m.

• Orono at Presque Isle, 12:30 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Piscataquis, 6 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Bangor Christian (Cross Insurance Center), 6:30 p.m.

• Shead at Machias, 2:30 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Messalonskee (Augusta Civic Center), 7:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Mt. Abram (Augusta Civic Center), noon

• Wells at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.

• Westbrook at Gorham, 7 p.m.

• Woodland at George Stevens, 1:30 p.m.

• York at Greely, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bonny Eagle at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Buckfield at Wiscasset, 4 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Hampden Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at NYA, 12:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Cape Elizabeth, 1 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Wells, 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Skowhegan (Augusta Civic Center), 6 p.m.

• Morse at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Waterville (Augusta Civic Center), 10:30 a.m.

• Mt. Blue at Gardiner (Augusta Civic Center), 4:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Erskine Academy, 4:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Mt. Ararat, 6 p.m.

• Scarborough at Cheverus, 6 p.m.

• Searsport at Bangor Christian (Cross Insurance Center), 5 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Leavitt, 5 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Windham, 3:30 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Caribou, 3 p.m.

• Westbrook at Brunswick, 12:30 p.m.

• Winslow at MCI, 1 p.m.

• York at Greely, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden Ice Vault, Hallowell), 5:10 p.m.

• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden Ice Vault, Hallowell), 7:20 p.m.

• York at Cape Elizabeth (William B. Troubh Ice Arena, Portland), 8 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Yarmouth/Freeport at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (William B. Troubh Ice Arena, Portland), 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Camden Hills, Mt. Desert Island at George Stevens (Downeast Family YMCA, Blue Hill), 6 p.m.

• Gardiner at Messalonskee (Alfond Center, Waterville), 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

• Edward Little, Ellsworth, Massabesic, MCI, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Sanford, Scarborough/Gorham (Noble HS), 9 a.m.

