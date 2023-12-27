Trump’s recent horrific, racist, fascist remarks at his University of New Hampshire rally need to be strongly opposed. Trump is hiding behind the First Amendment for his dog whistles for racism and violence. Our democracy is in dire straits. We must speak out against Trump’s racist, fascist words and lies that are emboldening hatred and violence, like the recent unspeakably disgusting bomb threats at synagogues throughout Maine and the country.
So as Cassidy Hutchinson’s recent book title expresses, “Enough,” we all need to speak out against Trump’s insipid dog whistles!
Nina McKee
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.