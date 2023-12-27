Trump’s recent horrific, racist, fascist remarks at his University of New Hampshire rally need to be strongly opposed. Trump is hiding behind the First Amendment for his dog whistles for racism and violence. Our democracy is in dire straits. We must speak out against Trump’s racist, fascist words and lies that are emboldening hatred and violence, like the recent unspeakably disgusting bomb threats at synagogues throughout Maine and the country.

So as Cassidy Hutchinson’s recent book title expresses, “Enough,” we all need to speak out against Trump’s insipid dog whistles!

Nina McKee

Scarborough

