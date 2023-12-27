An article, (“Maine considering California-style incentives to encourage electric vehicle sales,” Dec. 13), says that state regulators are considering a proposal that would require 43% of new vehicle sales in Maine to have zero emissions by 2027, and 82% by 2032, to be like California.

Consider:

• Maine is not California. We don’t have smog and, because of our topography and ruralness, have very clean air.

• A multi-car accident on the Maine Turnpike, especially during tourist season, could see thousands of electric vehicles draining out their batteries by running their air conditioning in summer (or heaters in winter). How many days would it take to tow all these cars (and later recharge them)? And how many vacationers would ever return to Maine?

• The electricity to power/charge these vehicles is (at this time) primarily created by burning fossil fuels.

• Gas station closures and tank removal costs.

• Maine is a mostly rural state, and would have to install tens of thousands of additional charging ports (regardless of whether the government subsidizes them with your tax dollars and interest-incurring bonds sold to China) throughout the largest state in New England. It kinda reminds one of Dick Curless/Danny Fulkerson’s Haynesville Woods song, “A Tombstone Every Mile.”

• Historically, Mainers are thrifty and independent-thinking people, and reluctant to be forced into something that’s more expensive than has normally been prudent.

Bruce Young

York

