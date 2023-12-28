I would love to have someone explain how they plan to charge their electric vehicles when the power is out.

Here are some questions that need to be answered before this is our only choice:

• Our electric grid cannot handle the need for power now, so how could it possibly supply it for everyone’s EV?

• What are these batteries made of and how do we properly dispose of them?

• If the battery life is just five-to-seven years, and they are expensive, how can retirees replace them on a limited income?

• How will discarding spent batteries in landfills affect future generations?

There are too many unanswered questions remaining about electric vehicles to make using them a requirement. EVs make no sense to me; a hybrid does but still the cost of replacement batteries in retirement is a big concern. Plus what do we do with the dead batteries?

Diane Holden

Pownal

