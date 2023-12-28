I am writing to express my concerns about the proposed adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II plan by the Maine Board of Environmental Protection. Mandating that zero-emission vehicles constitute 43% of new car sales for 2027 models and a staggering 82% by 2032 seems overly ambitious and potentially problematic.

The rapid push for such high percentages raises questions about the feasibility and potential repercussions on consumers, the economy and the automotive industry. The current infrastructure for electric vehicles, including charging stations, is not yet robust enough to support such a rapid transition. This will inconvenience consumers and place a strain on both public and private sectors.

Moreover, the affordability of electric vehicles remains a significant concern. Many consumers will find it financially challenging to make the switch, especially with the limited options and potentially higher costs associated with newer technologies.

Electric vehicles will be a strain on Maine and a strain on her people.

Vernon Dukes

Cumberland

