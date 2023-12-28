Federal and state justice systems are producing a feature film called, “The Martyring of Trump.” Our Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, needs to avoid being a main character in this black comedy film.

It is vital that the power to determine who appears on the presidential ballot is determined by We the People and not unelected bureaucrats. It is the constitutional right of voters to choose their preferred eligible candidate based on their policies, qualifications and party platforms.

It is imperative to respect our constitutional process. A good example of our Constitution’s intent is our elected officials not being subject to background checks. If there was actual and substantial evidence to challenge former President Donald J. Trump’s eligibility, then California governor and progressive darling Gavin Newsome would not have proclaimed the present attempt to keep Trump off the ballot as “a political distraction.”

The Martyring of Trump will inevitably meet the same fate as recent Disney films, but in this case, a concurrent outcome will be another massive round of small-dollar donations for former President Trump. Does Secretary Bellows want to be the next big bundler for the Trump campaign? We will see, but my advice for the secretary is to focus on an original project like prosperity for youth in Maine.

Allen Sarvinas

Topsham

