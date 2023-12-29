It is getting impossible to turn on the evening news without getting sick and seeing the documentation of thousands of dead in Gaza, especially over 7,000 children. I served in Vietnam aboard the Hospital Ship USS Sanctuary. The conflict in Gaza reminds me of this service. In Vietnam, we used the body count to demonstrate progress.
I write to propose that the Navy send our hospital ships to the waters off Gaza. No tunnels, no command and control centers, no arms supplies or rockets, no excuses. Send the USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy to the Mediterranean. Stat.
For them, it will be good training and an introduction to compassion for children caught in the middle of a war. It sends a different message than two aircraft carrier strike groups. Remembering that the USS Liberty was attacked by Israel in 1967, I am aware that this plan would have risks.
Please write Sen. King and Sen. Collins and ask them to pressure the Navy to send the hospital ships.
Toby Hollander
Portland
