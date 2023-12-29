Regulators who sit on the Maine Board of Environmental Protection are considering the adoption of a proposal that will significantly impact the type of vehicle Maine people can purchase. The new proposed policy, which originated in California, would force dealerships to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). In 2027, that percentage will be 43%; in 2032, 82% of new car sales will need to be ZEVs.

When customers go to a dealership looking to purchase a traditional vehicle with a combustion engine, they could be told they have to go elsewhere. That dealership may only be able to sell a ZEV for fear of dropping below the 43% threshold. I don’t think it is unrealistic to say many customers may just try and avoid the aggravation all together and go to New Hampshire for their vehicle-buying needs. This potential loss of business will hurt local businesses, and the communities they often provide support to, not to mention the loss of tax revenue.

Maine is not ready for this California policy. Regulators need to understand the very real, damaging effects implementation could have on Maine people and local economies. The fact they are seriously considering adoption is extremely worrisome. I hope they pause to listen to Maine people who are expressing valid concerns. Forcing the adoption of a technology the state is not ready to support is unwise and foolhardy.

David Brinkman

Windham

