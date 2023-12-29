What if Mr. Trump becomes president again and refuses to take the oath to uphold and protect our Constitution, as defined in Article II, Section 1, Clause 8?
Can he refuse to take the oath and declare himself a “dictator for a day”?
Can he use the argument that he does not need to take the oath because he won the election by popular vote?
Can he refuse to acknowledge the Electoral College process?
What are the constitutional legal ramifications of not taking the oath of office?
The Electoral College process cannot remove an elected official because it is not a straightforward process. “There is no Constitutional provision … that requires electors to vote according to the results of the popular vote in some states … but, States may require electors to cast their votes according to the popular vote, or … those bound by pledges to political parties.”
Voters must challenge their political beliefs and ask themselves if they are willing to give up individual liberty to a fascist dictator.
Paul Baresel
Buxton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.