The political cartoon by Randall Enos on the Dec. 16 editorial page was incredibly offensive – a person in clown suit saying: “How did you know I was Republican?” to a person in a business suit. Contempt for the opposing party is the ground from which, when watered and fertilized by this sort of public remark, grows hatred and subsequent justification of violence. There are countless clever ways to highlight differences between parties without utilizing contempt. The Press Herald can and should do better in this regard.

Jan Munroe

Brunswick

