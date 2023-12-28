Wow, the commentary by Sen. James Libby was certainly enlightening, (Opinion: “EVs need a detour,” Dec. 18), but not how he intended. Looking at the world only through the myopic lens of economics, he creates ironic contrast by referring to a decision by fiat as violating the “fragile ecology of our free-market economy.” I encourage him to look at the many actual ecologic and societal disasters an unrestricted free market has created in the past.

Vehicle emission standards, which Sen. Libby apparently is OK with, are limits to the free market and have been opposed by the fossil fuel industry and car manufacturers. Cold weather, which makes batteries less efficient, is not a deterrent to newer EVs. Four out of five vehicles in Norway (it’s cold there) sold in 2022 were electric, and they plan on phasing out fuel oil vehicles by 2025, even though it is an oil-producing country. Charging infrastructure, battery technology and maintenance options here will improve as demand increases; that’s capitalism at work.

I am not advocating for the demise of capitalism or free markets, but unrestricted capitalism has countless examples of societal and environmental harm that often benefit a small minority and leave the vast majority dealing with the consequences. Relying solely on the free market for positive change is naïve and short-sighted. Yes, there will be some increased costs associated with the move away from fossil fuels, but those costs should be measured against the costs of environmental and societal disasters as a result of fossil fuel use and climate change.

Donald Endrizzi

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: