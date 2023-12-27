Deadline Jan. 17 for Student Leader internship

The deadline to apply for the Bank of America’s Student Leaders paid internship program is Jan. 17.

Portland-area high school juniors and seniors accepted to the 8-week program work with local nonprofits over the summer and attend an all-expenses paid leadership conference in Washington, D.C., to learn about how government, businesses and nonprofits work together to support the community.

One letter of recommendation is required to apply, written and signed by an administrator, teacher, guidance counselor or coach at the student’s current school. Contact foundation@bofa.com with any questions, or go to bankofamerica.com/studentleaders to apply.

Foundation for Portland Public Schools awards $64K in grants

The Foundation for Portland Public Schools awarded $64,299 to Portland Public Schools staff members through the FPPS Equity and Innovation Grant program. Seventy-three teachers, ed techs, librarians and other staff members will receive up to $1,250 each for classroom resources, such as math tools, and experiences like attending concerts or bringing in guest speakers.

Chad Hart, an art teacher at Gerald E. Talbot Community School, used his grant last year to buy used art materials for pre-K students. “I was also able to use the materials with my (adaptive art) students numerous times with great success. The materials for both groups of students created engaging and experience-based lessons that allowed students to explore the tools and materials in a variety of ways over the course of the school year,” Hart said in a press release. “The support this foundation provides is immeasurable and really appreciated by us teachers.”

Support for the 2023 Equity and Innovation Grants Program came from EnviroLogix (via the Ensign Bickford Foundation), J.B. Brown & Sons, Unum, Maine Orthodontics, cPort Credit Union, Bangor Savings Bank, Coffee By Design, Northeast Bank, Saco & Biddeford Savings, the Portland Education Association and multiple individual contributors.

