BASKETBALL

Drew Peterson led six players in double figures Wednesday for the visiting Maine Celtics, scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds and five assists in a 117-111 victory against the Oklahoma City Blue.

JD Davison added 18 points and 10 rebounds in his eighth double-double of the season, Jordan Schakel scored 18 points, Jordan Walsh had 14, Kylor Kelley 12 and Brandon Slater 10 for Maine.

The game was the first to count toward the regular-season standings. The teams will meet again at 8 p.m. Friday before Maine returns home to take on Grand Rapids at 1 p.m. Sunday.

NBA: Denver forward Aaron Gordon needed 21 stitches after suffering lacerations to his face and right hand while being bitten by a family dog on Christmas.

Also, the league approved the sale of controlling interest of the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban to the families that run the Las Vegas Sands casino company.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

ECHL: Quinn Ryan fired home the winner on a one-timer with 2:26 to play in overtime as the Worcester Railers (11-11-2) outlasted a furious comeback by the Maine Mariners (9-12-3) to win 5-4 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ashton Calder had a pair of goals, one short-handed, for Worcester. Anthony Rapaci and Daylan Kuefler also scored.

Jimmy Lambert had two goals and an assist for Maine, which rallied from a 4-2 deficit late in the second period. Alex Kile had a first-period goal and Reid Stefanson tied it midway through the third.

Henrik Tikkanen stopped 19 shots for the Railers. Brad Arvantis turned away 38 for the Mariners.

WORLD JUNIORS: Macklin Celebrini had a goal and four assists as Canada routed Latvia 10-0 at Gothenburg, Sweden.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

TWINS: Minnesota agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Josh Staumont on a one-year contract, the team’s first major league free agency move of the offseason.

RANGERS: Veteran reliever Diego Castillo signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitations to spring training.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Substitute Noni Madueke bailed out a misfiring Chelsea side with a late penalty to secure a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at London for just its sixth home victory in 2023.

Chelsea is in 10th place after 19 games, with Palace now just three points outside the relegation zone in 15th.

Advertisement

Also, Phil Foden started the comeback by equalizing in the 53rd minute, before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a late goal by Bernardo Silva secured a 3-1 win for Manchester City at Everton to put the defending champions back into the top four.

TURKISH LEAGUE: Faruk Koca, the former president of a top division team who was jailed for punching a referee, was released on bail, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGES: Kyron Drones ran for 176 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for two TDs as Virginia Tech (7-6) withstood a second-half downpour to beat No. 23 Tulane (11-3) 41-20 in the Military Bowl at Annapolis, Maryland.

Bhayshul Tuten finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to help Virginia Tech snap a four-game losing streak in bowls.

Also, Garrett Greene threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, Beanie Bishop Jr. returned a punt 78 yards for a score and West Virginia (9-4) closed a season in which it exceeded expectations with a 30-10 victory over North Carolina (8-5) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, North Carolina.

– Staff and news service report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »