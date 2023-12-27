Brode Strout scored 13 points, including four 3-pointers, and Nathan Cornforth also scored 13 as Madison defeated Old Orchard Beach 49-42 in a boys’ basketball game Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Deacon Murray added nine points for the Bulldogs (4-0), who opened a 31-18 halftime lead and withstood a 13-5 charge by the Seagulls (3-2) in the third period.

Brady Plante scored 14 points and Riley Provencher added nine for Old Orchard.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 51, ISLESBORO 34: Peyton Reckards had 19 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Bereans (2-3) past Islesboro (3-3) at Waterville.

Nathan Corey added 20 points and three rebounds for Temple, while Ricardo Louis chipped in six points. Gabe Young added six assists.

Robert Conover led Islesboro with 17 points. Harper Conover had 11.

FOREST HILLS 76, RANGELEY 33: Jaxon Desjardins scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (6-0) over the Lakers (0-4) at Jackman.

Cooper Daigle added 17 points for Forest Hills. Blaine Nadeau had 11 and Leo Campbell finished with 10.

Brayden Thompson led Rangeley with 15 points. Sam Morrill had 10.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SANFORD 66, LEWISTON 51: Julissa McBarron scored 20 of her 26 points in the second half for the Spartans (4-1), who used a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter to close out the Blue Devils (3-2) at Sanford.

Paige Sevigny had 14 points for Sanford, with Sadie Sevigny tossing in 11.

Ellie Legare had four 3-pointers and led Lewiston with 18 points. Koral Moran chipped in with 14.

MADISON 60, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 33: Mackenzie Robbins scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the opening quarter for the Bulldogs (4-0), who had the first 14 points and defeated Old Orchard Beach (3-2) at Augusta.

Raegan Cowan, who spent much of the first half on the bench with foul trouble, scored 14 points for Madison, all in the second half.

The Bulldogs led 24-8 at halftime.

Tessa Ferguson scored 15 points for the Seagulls, 13 in the second half. Sarah Davis added nine points, all in the second half, and had a team-high 10 rebounds.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND 3, GREELY/GRAY-NEW GLOUCERSTER 1: Avery Cologna had a goal and an assist for the Red Hornets (5-3) against the Rangers (1-7) at Falmouth.

Kylee Spugnardi gave Edward Little a 1-0 lead in the first period before Cologna scored in the second and Kaylee Hudson in the third. Olivia Doyon recorded an assist for the Red Hornets.

Lauren Hazard scored for Greely in the third from Katie Dubbert.

