Megan Dearborn’s 3-pointer early in the second half put host Cheverus ahead to stay, and the Stags fought off Scarborough for a 46-37 victory Thursday night in a battle of unbeaten Class AA girls’ basketball teams in Portland.

Despite being saddled with foul trouble throughout, Maddie Fitzpatrick led Cheverus (6-0) with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Dearborn and Anna Goodman each finished with eight points, and Ruth Boles added six points and 15 rebounds.

The Red Storm (5-1) got 19 points and nine rebounds from Caroline Hartley, who fouled out with her team down just 41-37 with under two minutes left. Ellie Rumelhart also finished in double figures with 10 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 52, EDWARD LITTLE 36: Emma Travis paced the offense with 19 points, and the Red Riots (4-3) took control with a 17-6 third-quarter advantage against the Red Eddies (3-4) in South Portland.

Annie Whitmore added 13 points.

Layla Facchiano led Edward Little with 16 points.

BRUNSWICK 65, WESTBROOK 32: Alexis Morin scored a career-high 19 points and added five assists and four steals to lead the Dragons (5-1) past the Blue Blazes (4-3) at Brunswick.

Dakota Shipley contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Maddy Werner tossed in 13 points.

Taylor Hodges had 12 points on four 3-pointers for Westbrook. Lyla Dunphe chipped in with 10 points.

FREEPORT 56, CAPE ELIZABETH 20: Emily Groves scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half to start the Falcons (5-2) on their way to a win over the Capers (0-5) at Cape Elizabeth.

Abby Giroux added 13 points, including three buckets from behind the 3-point arc.

Grace Callahan led Cape Elizabeth with 13 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57, WELLS 39: Izzy Morelli scored 16 points and Ella Kenney added 14 as the Patriots (6-1) cruised past the Warriors (5-2) in Wells.

Ellie Steele chipped in with 10 points for GNG, which jumped out to a 17-1 advantage after the first quarter.

Maren Maxon led Wells with 18 points. Payton Fazzina knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points.

GREELY 53, YORK 44: The Rangers (3-4) took control with an 18-6 run coming out of halftime and defeated the Wildcats (4-3) at Cumberland.

Asja Kelman scored 14 points, going 8 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Lauren Hester and Zada Smith chipped in with 10 points apiece for Greely.

Ava Brent paced York with 16 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 65, DIRIGO 14: Ella Giguere recorded 16 steals to go with 15 points leading the Panthers (4-0) to a win over the Cougars (1-3) in Yarmouth.

Graca Bila tossed in 14 points and Athena Gee had 10 for NYA.

Lana Waite scored seven points for Dirigo.

