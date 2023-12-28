Thursday, Dec. 28
Boys’ Basketball
• Hampden Academy 74, Camden Hills 51
• Machias 84, Shead 21
• Orono 61, Presque Isle 39
• Richmond 59, Valley 50
• Scarborough 59, Cheverus 51
• Boothbay at NYA, 2 p.m.
• Buckfield at Wiscasset, 5:30 p.m.
• Bucksport at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Falmouth at Yarmouth, 8 p.m.
• Gardiner at Mt. Blue (Augusta Civic Center), 3 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at Winthrop (Augusta Civic Center), 1:30 p.m.
• John Bapst at Foxcroft Academy, 7:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Deering, 3 p.m.
• Mattanawcook Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• MCI at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Valley, 6 p.m.
• Mt. View at Erskine Academy, 1 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Penquis Valley at Piscataquis, 6 p.m.
• Sacopee Valley at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.
• Searsport at Bangor Christian (Cross Insurance Center), 6:30 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Messalonskee (Augusta Civic Center), 7:30 p.m.
• South Portland at Edward Little, 7 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
• Washington Academy at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.
• Waterville at Mt. Abram (Augusta Civic Center), noon
• Wells at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.
• Westbrook at Gorham, 7 p.m.
• Woodland at George Stevens, 1:30 p.m.
• York at Greely, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Caribou 60, Washington Academy 37
• Freeport 56, Cape Elizabeth 20
• MCI 47, Winslow 21
• Bonny Eagle at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Buckfield at Wiscasset, 4 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Hampden Academy, 1:30 p.m.
• Dirigo at NYA, 12:30 p.m.
• Edward Little at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• Falmouth at Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Wells, 6 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Skowhegan (Augusta Civic Center), 6 p.m.
• Morse at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Waterville (Augusta Civic Center), 10:30 a.m.
• Mt. Blue at Gardiner (Augusta Civic Center), 4:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Erskine Academy, 4:30 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Mt. Ararat, 6 p.m.
• Scarborough at Cheverus, 6 p.m.
• Searsport at Bangor Christian (Cross Insurance Center), 5 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Leavitt, 5 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Windham, 3:30 p.m.
• Westbrook at Brunswick, 12:30 p.m.
• York at Greely, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden Ice Vault, Hallowell), 5:10 p.m.
• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden Ice Vault, Hallowell), 7:20 p.m.
• York at Cape Elizabeth (William B. Troubh Ice Arena, Portland), 8 p.m.
Swimming
• Camden Hills, Mt. Desert Island at George Stevens (Downeast Family YMCA, Blue Hill), 6 p.m.
• Gardiner at Messalonskee (Alfond Center, Waterville), 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
• Edward Little, Ellsworth, Massabesic, MCI, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Sanford, Scarborough/Gorham (Noble HS), 9 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 29
Boys’ Basketball
• Ashland at East Grand, 4:30 p.m.
• Biddeford at Noble, 1 p.m.
• Carrabec at Valley, 7 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor Christian (Cross Insurance Center), 6:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.
• Lawrence at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Lisbon at St. Dominic, 6:30 p.m
• Madawaska at Fort Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Oxford Hills, 1 p.m.
• Schenck at Greenville, noon
• Southern Aroostook at Wisdom, 3:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Van Buren, 7 p.m.
• Windham at Thornton Academy, 1 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Calais at Orono, 2:30 p.m.
• Carrabec at Valley, 5:30 p.m.
• Central at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor Christian (Cross Insurance Center), 5 p.m.
• Deering at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.
• Gardiner at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• George Stevens at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.
• Lake Region at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Madawaska at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.
• Mattanawcook Academy at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Richmond, 6 p.m.
• Noble at Biddeford, 1 p.m.
• Old Town at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Woodland, 6 p.m.
• Poland at Sacopee Valley, 1:30 p.m.
• Sanford at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.
• Schenck at Greenville, 11 a.m.
• Shead at Lee Academy, 2:30 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Wisdom, 2 p.m.
• Stearns at Penquis Valley, 7 p.m.
• Washburn at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center, Falmouth), 12:40 p.m.
Swimming
• Freeport at Greely, 7 p.m.
• Gorham at Cheverus (YMCA of Southern Maine, Portland Branch), 4 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth HS), 4 p.m.
• MCI, Waterville/Winslow at Erskine, 7 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.
• Westbrook at Waynflete (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.
Wrestling
• Bucksport, Cheverus, Cony, Erskine Academy, Madison/Carrabec, MCI, Medomak Valley, Messalonskee, Morse, Mt. View, Oceanside, Oxford Hills, Winslow (MCI), 10 a.m.
